Home States Tamil Nadu

Two petrol bunk staff arrested for depositing fake currencies worth Rs 52,000 in bank in TN

According to the Chidambaram Town Police Station, while the bank staff cross-checked the money given by Sudhakar, the machine refused a few notes.

Published: 12th April 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Fake currency notes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  Two staff of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation (TNFDC) petrol bunk were arrested by the police for depositing fake currency notes of five hundred rupees in a nationalised bank branch in Melaveedhi, Chidambaram on Tuesday. The operators of the petrol bunk, P Sudhakar (51) of Tsunami Nagar, Devanampattinam and J Selvakumar(38) of Reddipalayam were caught by the bank staff while depositing the cash on Monday.

According to the Chidambaram Town Police Station, while the bank staff cross-checked the money given by Sudhakar, the machine refused a few notes. They found fake notes worth Rs 52,000 and bank manager Veerabadiran immediately informed the police. The fake currencies were seized and Sudhakar was taken to the station for further investigation.

Upon inquiry, police found that another person, Selvakumar, was also part of the mission. The duo jointly made photocopies of five hundred rupees notes. They were arrested on Tuesday and remanded at Cuddalore central prison." A probe is on to find if anyone else is connected with this crime," said a police source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
petrol bunk staff fake currency notes
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp