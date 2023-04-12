Two petrol bunk staff arrested for depositing fake currencies worth Rs 52,000 in bank in TN

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Two staff of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation (TNFDC) petrol bunk were arrested by the police for depositing fake currency notes of five hundred rupees in a nationalised bank branch in Melaveedhi, Chidambaram on Tuesday. The operators of the petrol bunk, P Sudhakar (51) of Tsunami Nagar, Devanampattinam and J Selvakumar(38) of Reddipalayam were caught by the bank staff while depositing the cash on Monday.

According to the Chidambaram Town Police Station, while the bank staff cross-checked the money given by Sudhakar, the machine refused a few notes. They found fake notes worth Rs 52,000 and bank manager Veerabadiran immediately informed the police. The fake currencies were seized and Sudhakar was taken to the station for further investigation.

Upon inquiry, police found that another person, Selvakumar, was also part of the mission. The duo jointly made photocopies of five hundred rupees notes. They were arrested on Tuesday and remanded at Cuddalore central prison." A probe is on to find if anyone else is connected with this crime," said a police source.

