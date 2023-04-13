Alternate job: Women beedi workers in Tamil Nadu trained for wig manufacturing

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In view of helping women beedi rollers to switch to an alternate job, District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan arranged a training programme on manufacturing of wigs under a skill development programme on Wednesday.



Addressing the women, Karthikeyan said that the wigs being manufactured by these women would be procured by the Adyar cancer institute. "The state government is implementing various programmes for poor women in Tamil Nadu, intending to increase their revenue. The women who are involved in beedi rolling across this district are facing various health issues.

As an alternate occupation, the district administration has already established banana fibre manufacturing units that have been functioning well. Now the district administration, with the help of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, has arranged a three-month training programme on wig manufacturing for women beedi rollers. The women who benefit from the training can do business individually or by joining hands with the training institution, which has signed MoU with cancer institute and earn more revenue," said the Collector.



In the first phase of this training programme, about 30 women beedi rollers are being trained for wig manufacturing. Soon, the next batch of 30 women would be trained, said Karthikeyan. Assistant Collector (training) S Gokul was present.

