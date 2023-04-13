Home States Tamil Nadu

Initiate criminal action against officials involved in misappropriation of PMAY-G funds: Madras HC

The order was passed on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed alleging irregularities in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G)

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Tiruchy district collector to appoint verification officers to check the genuineness of the allotment of houses to the beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) scheme at Lalgudi. A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and L Victoria Gowri also directed the Tiruchy superintendent of police to initiate criminal action against the officials of Lalgudi panchayat union who, by forging documents, misappropriated the funds in the guise of allotting houses under the scheme.

The litigant, K Udhayakumar of Lalgudi, alleged that the authorities have misappropriated the scheme fund by creating forged documents as if a dead person, Thangaponnu Periyannan, who is the spouse of another beneficiary, had received the scheme benefits. He pointed out that it is illegal to allot two houses for the same family.

When the case was heard by the above bench, the judges noted that pursuant to the directions of the court, the principal secretary of rural development and panchayat raj department had sent a communication to the Tiruchy collector on March 2, 2023 to appoint verification officers not below the rank of Revenue Divisional Officers to ascertain the genuineness of the allotment of houses under the scheme.

Observing that this is a positive step taken by the government to ensure the proper implementation of government schemes and programmes especially the PMAY-G scheme, which is intended only for providing houses to weaker section of society, the judges issued the above directions and disposed of the petition.

