Man dies as AC from GH building falls on him in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 62-year-old man, who was working as a contract employee at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, died after the outdoor unit of an air conditioner from the hospital’s Tower II block fell on him.

According to sources, Thirunavukkarasu from Chintadripet retired from service from the same hospital two years back and joined the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme wing on contract. He had stepped out for lunch when the tragedy occurred.

According to doctors, the sexagenarian suffered a direct blow to the abdomen without an open wound. “He walked to the casualty talking, but suddenly collapsed,” a doctor said.

A senior doctor in the hospital said, repair work was going on in room number 232S on the third floor. However, it was not clear whether the air conditioner was removed and whether the workers were present in the room at the time of the incident. Sources said the hospital launched an inquiry into the incident and that the staff present in the room will be suspended if the fault is on their part.

However, relatives alleged negligence on the part of the hospital management, claiming that the work was carried out without any safety measures apart from failing to cordon off the area. S Silambarasan, a relative of Thirunavukkaru, said the family was informed very late. Police have registered a case

