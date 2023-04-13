Home States Tamil Nadu

Man dies as AC from GH building falls on him in Chennai

62-yr-old contract worker died after AC outdoor unit of Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Tower-II fell on him

Published: 13th April 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of the victim at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday | Shiba Prasad Sahu

Family members of the victim at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 62-year-old man, who was working as a contract employee at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, died after the outdoor unit of an air conditioner from the hospital’s Tower II block fell on him.

According to sources, Thirunavukkarasu from Chintadripet retired from service from the same hospital two years back and joined the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme wing on contract. He had stepped out for lunch when the tragedy occurred.

According to doctors, the sexagenarian suffered a direct blow to the abdomen without an open wound. “He walked to the casualty talking, but suddenly collapsed,” a doctor said.

A senior doctor in the hospital said, repair work was going on in room number 232S on the third floor. However, it was not clear whether the air conditioner was removed and whether the workers were present in the room at the time of the incident. Sources said the hospital launched an inquiry into the incident and that the staff present in the room will be suspended if the fault is on their part.

However, relatives alleged negligence on the part of the hospital management, claiming that the work was carried out without any safety measures apart from failing to cordon off the area. S Silambarasan, a relative of Thirunavukkaru, said the family was informed very late. Police have registered a case

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp