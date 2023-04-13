Home States Tamil Nadu

No stay on AIADMK executive panel meeting scheduled for  April 16

The party has to discharge its functions on a day-to-day basis and meetings are part of it; and so, cannot be restrained  from holding EC meeting, they said.

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the conduct of executive committee meeting of AIADMK scheduled for April 16 to discuss fielding candidates in the Karnataka Assembly polls and enrolment/renewal of party membership.

However, the division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq said if any major decision is taken at the meeting, it would be subject to the outcome of appeals against a single judge’s order declining injunction against the recent general secretary polls.

Representing deposed leader O Panneerselvam and his supporters - R Vaithilingam, JCD Prabhakar and PH Manoj Pandian - senior counsels C Manishankar and PS Raman said their clients are not able to attend the EC meeting since their cases against their expulsion are still pending.

They also pointed out Edappadi K Palaniswami and his supporters had taken certain decisions, including conduct of general secretary polls, even when the matters were sub-judice. There is discrimination against OPS’ supporters in renewing membership of the party, the counsels submitted.

However, senior counsels CS Vaidyanathan and Vijay Narayan, appearing for EPS, said the Supreme Court and the High Court have ordered in favour of EPS and the interim relief is not necessary since the decisions of the meeting are subject to the outcome of the appeals.

The party has to discharge its functions on a day-to-day basis and meetings are part of it; and so, cannot be restrained  from holding EC meeting, they said.
 

