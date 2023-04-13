Pass a resolution to curb Governor’s powers: CM Stalin to non-BJP ruled states

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to the chief ministers of all non-BJP ruled states, urging them to pass a resolution similar to the one passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday that sought a time frame to be fixed for governors to approve the bills adopted by the state assemblies.

Stating that the spirit of federalism has been ‘fading away’ from the nation’s governance, the letter said, “Some governors are indefinitely holding various bills that have been duly passed by the state legislatures and sent for approval. This brings the respective state administrations to a standstill in such areas.”

The letter also said the state government took several efforts to clarify the doubts and concerns raised by the governor on bills pending with him including the bill to ban online gambling in Tamil Nadu.

“As our efforts failed and as we came to know that many other states too have similar issues, we in Tamil Nadu deemed it fit to pass a resolution in our state Assembly urging the union government and the President of India to fix a time limit for governors to approve the bills passed by the respective legislatures”, the letter said.

The CM said he hopes the states will extend their support to ‘uphold the sovereignty and self-respect of the state governments and legislatures’ by passing a similar resolution in their respective assemblies.

ALSO READ:

TN CM Stalin calls Governor Ravi 'dictator' for 'kill bill' comment

Join BJP if you like that party’s ideology: TN Minister tells Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to the chief ministers of all non-BJP ruled states, urging them to pass a resolution similar to the one passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday that sought a time frame to be fixed for governors to approve the bills adopted by the state assemblies. Stating that the spirit of federalism has been ‘fading away’ from the nation’s governance, the letter said, “Some governors are indefinitely holding various bills that have been duly passed by the state legislatures and sent for approval. This brings the respective state administrations to a standstill in such areas.” The letter also said the state government took several efforts to clarify the doubts and concerns raised by the governor on bills pending with him including the bill to ban online gambling in Tamil Nadu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As our efforts failed and as we came to know that many other states too have similar issues, we in Tamil Nadu deemed it fit to pass a resolution in our state Assembly urging the union government and the President of India to fix a time limit for governors to approve the bills passed by the respective legislatures”, the letter said. The CM said he hopes the states will extend their support to ‘uphold the sovereignty and self-respect of the state governments and legislatures’ by passing a similar resolution in their respective assemblies. ALSO READ: TN CM Stalin calls Governor Ravi 'dictator' for 'kill bill' comment Join BJP if you like that party’s ideology: TN Minister tells Governor Ravi