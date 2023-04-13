Person who claims to be actor Dhanush's father hospitalised

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 70-year-old man, claiming to be actor Dhanush's biological father, was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai due to health issues. According to sources, Kathiresan (70) of Melur, resides at Thiruppuvanam in the Sivaganga district and has a pending case in the court in which he claimed he is Dhanush's biological father. "He was admitted to GRH on Monday afternoon with fever, giddiness, hypertension and other age-related complications. Doctors who are treating him said the patient has been in the IMCU (Intermediate Care Unit) and that his condition is stable though he is unable to speak," sources added.

GRH Dean Dr A Rathinavel said Kathiresan's advocate submitted a petition seeking measures to preserve his DNA, but he refused and sought a court order to do so.

Sources said the Kathiresan-Meenakshi couple had approached the Melur district court in 2015 seeking monthly maintenance from Dhanush based on his claim that he is the actor's birth father. Following this, several petitions were filed by both parties, including the latest plea that is pending in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Kathiresan filed a revised petition after Dhanush submitted a petition stating that the documents were forged.

