Home States Tamil Nadu

PG teachers can’t be hired as high school HMs: Madras High Court

The matter reached the court when the state government, in 2015, allowed promoted PGs to be appointed to the post of high school headmasters. 

Published: 13th April 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has quashed a clause in the relevant orders of the school education department which allowed recruitment of post graduate (PG) teachers as headmasters of government high schools based on their service as BT assistants (graduate) teachers. The court held that graduates, PGs and headmasters are different service categories.

A division bench of justices R Subramanian and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi recently passed the orders on a batch of petitions in the matter. Holding that the three services are different, the judges explained that a graduate teacher, who was transferred as a PG teacher into the higher secondary education stream, cannot seek recruitment as headmaster of high school by treating them as graduate teachers.

“We find that PG teachers cannot be recruited by transfer to the post of high school headmaster based on their service as BT assistants as they are recruited by transfer to a completely different service,” the court ruled.

Graduate teachers, falling under TN subordinate educational services, have two avenues for promotion - one as PG teachers and another as headmaster of high schools falling under TN school education service, while PG teachers are eligible for promotion as headmasters of higher secondary schools.

“No doubt, an argument can be raised on the ground that people who obtained higher qualifications are being denied the benefit of being promoted to high school headmaster posts, but such argument is only illusory because the pay scale for high school headmasters and PG teachers is the same,” the bench noted.
The matter reached the court when the state government, in 2015, allowed promoted PGs to be appointed to the post of high school headmasters. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court PG Teachers
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp