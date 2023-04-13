PMK walks out of House over Vanniyar quota row

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK MLAs led by its floor leader GK Mani on Wednesday staged a walkout from the state Assembly over the speaker's denial to take up the 6-month extension given to the TN Backward Classes Commission for making recommendations to the government for providing 10.5% sub-quota for Vanniyar community within the 20% reservation for the backward classes. Speaker M Appavu and leader of the house Durai Murugan said the issue could be taken up for discussion on Thursday over the demands for grants for BCs welfare department. Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss, in a statement, said the Supreme Court, on March 31, 2022, said the 10.5% quota to Vanniayars could be given after providing the appropriate data. The commission should have submitted its report by April 11. He said CM MK Stalin should come forward to enact the legislation for ensuring a 10.5% quota for Vanniyars by May 31 ahead of admission for the next academic year.