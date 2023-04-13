Home States Tamil Nadu

Residents relieved as flood-prone villages in Kollidam block to get relief shelters at Rs 16 crore

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSR Ramachandran during the Assembly session made the announcement.

Houses in Nadhalpadugai village partially submerged in floodwater after a surge in Kollidam River, in October, 2022 | Express

By Antony Fernando
MAYILADUTHURAI:  Residents of Kollidam block, whose villages came under rainwater as many as six times last year, heave a sigh of relief as the state government on Wednesday announced the installation of multi-purpose disaster relief shelters in Thirumayiladi and Muthalaimedu at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSR Ramachandran during the Assembly session made the announcement. Elaborating on the project, Sirkazhi Tahsildar G Senthil Kumar said, “The shelter in Thirumayiladi is for residents of Nadhalpadugai and the one in Muthalaimedu is for those residing in Mudhalaimeduthittu hamlet.

A shelter can accommodate at least a thousand people at the same time during times of disaster. We have sent proposals to set up the shelter for multiple purposes such as community events and government events when there are no disasters." It may be noted that Nadhalpadugai, Mudhalaimeduthittu, Alakkudi and a few other hamlets in Kollidam block of Mayiladuthurai district are prone to repeated flooding from a Kollidam in spate.

Whenever the river surges, especially during August to November, the floodwater enters the hamlets and leaves residents surrounded by water until they are evacuated to safer grounds. According to officials, the multi-purpose shelters would be set up on higher grounds far from flood impact areas. Each of the shelters will have three floors. They will have facilities such as dormitories, community kitchens, corridors, cattle sheds, offices, power rooms and toilets.

Residents welcomed the announcement and demanded to set up the structures before disaster strikes again. The demand for the shelters grew in intensity when the Kollidam block was flooded six times within a year. MKS Kumar, a farmer from Muthalimeduthittu said, "We are affected whenever Mettur dam is opened and the river surges. We request to set up the shelters before disaster strikes again." It may be noted that the state government is simultaneously planning to build reinforcing structures to prevent flooding in the villages of Kolidam block.

