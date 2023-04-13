Summer heat: Wildlife species face the intense summer sun

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As an early sign marking the arrival of summer season, the district has been enduring searing temperatures for the past consecutive days. Both people and animals, especially wildlife species, are bordering on severe exhaustion due to the extreme heat.



In this context, the forest department has started taking measures towards refilling the water tanks in reserve areas. A survey will also be conducted in other areas to check the condition of the wildlife species living in the non-reserve areas.



According to the IMD officials, the district has been witnessing above-normal temperatures owing to dry weather.



According to sources, the district has already faced several days with temperatures marked above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. "Quite often, monkeys in the Thiruparankundram area can be seen quenching their thirst out of water bottles and soft-drinks bottles left in garbage, and taking shelter in the shades to escape the searing afternoon heat. Animals in the reserve forest areas in Melur, Palamedu and other areas are also facing issues. Considering the situation, some of the temple authorities in the respective areas have taken measures towards helping elephants at temples to beat the heat such as letting them in to pools in the temple," sources added.



A city-based environmental activist Ashok Kumar from Madurai has been collecting waste plastic pet bottles thrown on the streets, making small containers out of it, which he then hangs on trees to provide water for birds. He noted that such initiatives will help prevent plastic pollution in soil and save birds and advised residents to keep a pot of water on their terraces or streets for dogs, cattle and birds.



Speaking to TNIE, Madurai district forest officer D Gurusamy said that there are quite a few forest areas in Madurai besides the reserve areas in Usilampatti and others, which have check dams and irrigation tanks that can be used by wildlife species. "In reserve forest areas like Palamedu and Melur, there are prominent water pits in multiple locations, which have motor facilities. A forest personnel has been deputed to ensure the pits have enough water for the wildlife. We have also deputed forest officials to check on urban areas to ensure wildlife species, including monkeys and peacocks, have enough food and water availability. We will coordinate with the local body," the official said.

