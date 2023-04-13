Tamil Nadu to get seismic monitoring centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Wednesday announced the state government will establish a seismic monitoring centre in association with National Centre for Seismology since the state had been experiencing seismic activities in the recent past.

The minister said this while replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for his department in the state Assembly. He said the centre will be equipped with seismic sensors and a data acquisition system at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

Ramachandran said a new mobile app - TN-Alert will be introduced to inform people about disasters, rain, water storage level and the like. Besides, a redesigned TN-SMART mobile app that could be used only by the state and district-level officers will also be brought into use. A technical cell composed of experts from various fields will be set up. All these will be carried out at an expenditure of Rs 12.50 crore.

The minister also said to ensure uninterrupted communication during disasters, the analogue Very High-Frequency Repeaters will be upgraded to digital ones in 31 districts at a cost of Rs 7.31 crore. He said a call centre will be established to help the public get land records like patta, chitta and correlation statements etc online. A new mobile app will be devised to help people in knowing the vital details about particular pieces of land.

“We have set a time frame of 15 days to issue a certificate. When the DMK government assumed office, 4.65 lakh applications were pending for getting certificates. Now, the number has been reduced to 285,” the minister added.

Referring to the issues faced by the MLAs in Chennai and the three surrounding districts in ensuring house site pattas to the eligible families, the minister said after the Assembly session gets over, the MLAs in Chennai and nearby three districts will sit and discuss to find a solution.

The minister also revealed patta has not been issued to the houses of Periyar EV Ramasamy, and EVKS Elangovan. During the by-election time, this issue was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. There are around 7,000 families who have no patta for their houses. All of them will be given pattas in due course, he added.

