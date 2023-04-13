TNPSC exam: Shortlisted candidates told to upload certificates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday said that successful group IV exam candidates who were provisionally selected should upload their original certificates by May 5.

In a statement, Ajay Yadav, TNPSC controller of examinations, said the candidates who were provisionally admitted for onscreen certificate verification should download the memorandum from the commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in. “Successful candidates have to upload the scanned original documents from April 13 till May 5 as per instructions given in the memorandum through the listed e-seva centres run by Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation.” Candidates who fail to do so will be considered rejected and no further time will be given, added Yadav.

A total of 18.36 lakh aspirants appeared for the exam conducted on July 10 last year to fill 10,117 posts of village administrative officer, junior assistant (non-security/security), bill collector, grade-I typist, steno-typist and others.

Soon after group IV exam results were announced on March 24, a Tenkasi-based private coaching centre released a video claiming that nearly 2,000 of its students cleared the examination.

Another video also circulated on social media, claiming that 700 candidates who wrote the exam from a specific centre in Karaikudi also passed the exam. This sparked controversy, prompting the AIADMK to demand an inquiry. In response, human resources minister P Thiaga Rajan asserted that there was no malpractice in the exams.

