Warning system prevents man-jumbo conflict in Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The solar-powered electronic system installed on the 1.2 km stretch between the Bannari check post and Bannari Amman temple that warns of elephant movement in Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode is proving to be effective in alerting motorists and preventing human-elephant conflicts. The system was installed in February and since then 15 safe elephant crossings were reported.

Sanjoy Deb, head of the NGO Technology for Wildlife that installed the system, said it works on laser-based communication between two sensors - one is a transmitter and the other a receiver, and are fixed on poles on either side of the road.

The poles switch on automatically at dusk. The laser beams are placed at a height of six feet, which is the average height of an elephant. When an elephant passes between two poles, communication between poles is broken and the system flashes warning lights and sends SMS alerts to forest department staff. On noticing the flashing light, motorists will slow down as motorists are educated about the warning system at the check post and notice boards have been placed at vulnerable spots.

According to sources, the pole will detect elephant movement and messages will be sent to field staff along with range officers. Upon receiving the alert, a team will reach the spot and divert the animals. The poles, which are installed 5-10m away from the road, will also emit honey bee buzzing sound to divert elephants. “We have a remote light and sound unit app connected with SMS. 20 poles have been fixed on the 1.2 km stretch from Bannari amman forest check post to Bannari Amman temple since the place has been identified as elephant crossing. The project was implemented at a cost of Rs 8.3 lakh donated by the Rufford organisation of the UK,” Deb added.

A team led by associate professors of electronics and communication engineering Sanjoy Deb, R Ramkumar and R Saravanakumar from Bannari Amman Technology in Erode developed the poles.

“We have delivered 60 units of high voltage personal sticks to Hasanur forest division. It is very effective to ensure the safety of forest guards during patrol to escape from animal attack, especially sloth bears.,” he said. Deb said they have installed four units of footsteps vibration-based elephant early warning system at Dodamarg, Maharashtra, with the support of Maharashtra forest department.

