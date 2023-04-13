Youth Congress protests against resto bars, says number up from 400 to 900 in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Flaying the liquor policy adopted by the AINRC-BJP government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, former CM V Narayanasamy said that allowing restobars to continue in the union territory is destroying the youth.



Speaking at a demonstration organised by the Youth Congress against the government for permitting uncontrolled growth of restobars and its functioning in front of the excise department on Wednesday. He charged Rangasamy of turning a spiritual Puducherry into a place for consuming liquor and drugs. Calling the CM insensitive to the woes of the residents, Narayanasamy also noted Rangasamy's Assembly announcement of opening another 100 resto bars, while justifying it through generation of revenue.

"Should there be a regime on liquor revenue?" he questioned, adding, "There were already 400 bars, which has now increased to 900. Another 40 bars are in the pipeline, waiting for an approval before the CM, who holds the excise portfolio," said Narayanasamy.

He further alleged that police are collecting ‘mamool’ and turning a blind eye to all violations. "Apart from liquor bar, the AINRC -BJP government is going to permit six distilleries," Narayanasamy added. Pradesh Congress Committee President A V Subramanian, MLA M Vaidiyanathan, AICC Coordinator P K Devadass, Puducherry Youth Congress President Anandbabu Natarajan, and other functionaries of Youth Congress participated in the demonstration.

