2G case: ED, CBI told to file submissions

NEW DELHI: On the appeals filed by CBI and ED challenging the 2017 acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case, the Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the central agencies and all the parties in the case to file their submissions, in what can be seemed as a start of another legal battle.

“No doubt that the judgment is nearly 1,700 pages and there are over 22,000 pages of witness statements. But.. I am quite sanguine that the Lordships will find that the leave to appeal must be granted,” CBI counsel submitted at the hearing, and sought urgent hearing. The matter will be heard further on May 22 and 23.

