Administrative sanction given for construction of flyovers in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Highways and Minor Ports department has given an administrative sanction of `163.84 crore for the construction of flyovers at Rajaji Hospital junction, Viraganur junction, Apollo Hospital junction and Mandela Nagar junction, in view to reduce the traffic congestion in the city.



During a government function held in Madurai on January 20, 2022, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that the construction of flyovers at the above-mentioned junctions will be taken up to reduce traffic congestion in the city. The administrative sanction was issued by the department concerned following a proposal towards the same.



Additional Chief Secretary to Government Pradeep Yadav, in his order stated that the Madurai-Thondi road (SH33) is an important state highway in the district.



"The total length of the road is 19.20 km. There are three major junctions along the project stretch, including Collectorate junction - cross road intersection located on the Madurai-Thondi road. In Aavin junction - cross road intersection located on the Madurai - Thondi road. Apollo hospital junction - cross road intersection located on the Madurai - Thondi road," he added.

