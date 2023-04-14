BC Commission wanted more time, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on Vanniyar quota

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday told the Assembly that Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission was given six more months to file its report on 10.5% internal quota for Vanniyars based on the panel’s request and not by the government on its own. The CM’s response came after PMK MLAs, led by their floor leader GK Mani on Thursday, urged the government to direct the commission to submit its report within a month. The PMK leader said a long extension for the panel to file its report will adversely affect Vanniyar students.

During discussions on demands for grants for the backward classes welfare department, DMK MLA M Palaniyandi from Srirangam constituency said, “Former CM M Karunanidhi ensured 20% reservation for MBCs. But if the Vanniyar community alone gets 10.5%, what would happen to members of other communities— one crore Mutharaiyars, 1.5 crore Mukkulathors, one crore Udayars, and one crore Nadars. The government should conduct a caste-wise census and give reservations to all castes according to their population.” While PMK member R Arul objected to this, GK Mani said the PMK too wanted all castes to get their fair share of reservation.

During the zero hour, when the PMK floor leader raised the issue, the CM said the state government is taking steps to ensure 10.5% reservation for the Vanniyar community. The quota was given by the previous AIADMK government in a hurry just hours before the notification for the 2021 Assembly elections was issued. “It is well known to the Vanniyar community, GK Mani, and his party functionaries.

You (GK Mani) too had met me at that time and hailed the efforts of the government. Later, the reservation was quashed by the court, and the DMK government went all the way to the Supreme Court to defend it. But based on the directions of the apex court, the BC Commission has been asked to submit a report.

GK Mani said Plus Two examination results will be announced on May 5 and college admissions would start on May 6. Vanniyar community students may not get quota if there is a delay in implementing the internal reservation. If the commission takes six months to submit its report, it would affect the educational and job prospects of the community, Mani said.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday told the Assembly that Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission was given six more months to file its report on 10.5% internal quota for Vanniyars based on the panel’s request and not by the government on its own. The CM’s response came after PMK MLAs, led by their floor leader GK Mani on Thursday, urged the government to direct the commission to submit its report within a month. The PMK leader said a long extension for the panel to file its report will adversely affect Vanniyar students. During discussions on demands for grants for the backward classes welfare department, DMK MLA M Palaniyandi from Srirangam constituency said, “Former CM M Karunanidhi ensured 20% reservation for MBCs. But if the Vanniyar community alone gets 10.5%, what would happen to members of other communities— one crore Mutharaiyars, 1.5 crore Mukkulathors, one crore Udayars, and one crore Nadars. The government should conduct a caste-wise census and give reservations to all castes according to their population.” While PMK member R Arul objected to this, GK Mani said the PMK too wanted all castes to get their fair share of reservation. During the zero hour, when the PMK floor leader raised the issue, the CM said the state government is taking steps to ensure 10.5% reservation for the Vanniyar community. The quota was given by the previous AIADMK government in a hurry just hours before the notification for the 2021 Assembly elections was issued. “It is well known to the Vanniyar community, GK Mani, and his party functionaries.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); You (GK Mani) too had met me at that time and hailed the efforts of the government. Later, the reservation was quashed by the court, and the DMK government went all the way to the Supreme Court to defend it. But based on the directions of the apex court, the BC Commission has been asked to submit a report. GK Mani said Plus Two examination results will be announced on May 5 and college admissions would start on May 6. Vanniyar community students may not get quota if there is a delay in implementing the internal reservation. If the commission takes six months to submit its report, it would affect the educational and job prospects of the community, Mani said.