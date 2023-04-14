Bharathiar University drops exam fee move for ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ courses

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University on Wednesday directed affiliated colleges not to collect exam fees from students for skill courses under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

As per sources, courses, including English skill courses (Language Proficiency for Employability) and office fundamental skill courses (Digital Skill for Employability) were implemented by varsity this year. The university has given two credits for this course in the semester examination.

“The university conducted a meeting regarding the scheme last week and officers from Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and coordinators from colleges took part in this. In the meeting, the university officers suggested collecting exam fees of Rs 125 for the skill courses.

Officers from TNSDC opposed this decision. Meanwhile, the university sent a proposal to the TNSDC to collect exam fees. But, its officers had strictly said that fees for the skill courses should not be collected from the students as it is the Chief Minister’s scheme. Further, they said the state government will bear expenses for the skill courses, following which the decision was withdrawn,” sources added.

A coordinator from a private arts and science college near Pollachi Road told TNIE that only Bharathiar University had taken the decision to collect exam fees from the students. “Now, it has been cancelled. As a result, the dilemma about collecting fees came to an end,” he said.

When contacted, a top officer from Bharathiar University denied the allegation that collecting fees is Bharathiar University’s decision. He said that there was a discussion about collecting exam fees for skill courses in the higher education department but now officers have withdrawn it.

