Home States Tamil Nadu

Bharathiar University drops exam fee move for ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ courses

Bharathiar University on Wednesday directed affiliated colleges not to collect exam fees from students for  skill courses under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

Published: 14th April 2023 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bharathiar University

Bharathiar University (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Bharathiar University on Wednesday directed affiliated colleges not to collect exam fees from students for  skill courses under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

As per sources, courses, including English skill courses (Language Proficiency for Employability) and office fundamental skill courses (Digital Skill for Employability) were implemented by varsity this year. The university has given two credits for this course in the semester examination.

“The university conducted a meeting regarding the scheme last week and officers from Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and coordinators from colleges took part in this. In the meeting, the university officers suggested collecting exam fees of Rs 125 for the skill courses.

Officers from TNSDC opposed this decision. Meanwhile, the university sent a proposal to the TNSDC to collect exam fees. But, its officers had strictly said that fees for the skill courses should not be collected from the students as it is the Chief Minister’s scheme. Further, they said the state government will bear expenses for the skill courses, following which the decision was withdrawn,” sources added.

A coordinator from a private arts and science college near Pollachi Road told TNIE that only Bharathiar University had taken the decision to collect exam fees from the students. “Now, it has been cancelled. As a result, the dilemma about collecting fees came to an end,” he said.

When contacted, a top officer from Bharathiar University denied the allegation that collecting fees is Bharathiar University’s decision. He said that there was a discussion about collecting exam fees for skill courses in the higher education department but now officers have withdrawn it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharathiar University Naan Mudhalvan
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp