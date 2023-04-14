BJP functionary expelled from party over anti-party activities in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: BJP Economic wing former state secretary Krishna Prabhu was expelled from the party on Thursday for allegedly involving in activities against the party's interests. BJP district president Maha.

Suseendran, in his statement said Krishna Prabhu has been involved in activities, which are against the party's interests. The police registered a case against him on January 6, 2023, following which he was relieved from all his responsibilities attached to the party, he added.

He further stated that, BJP State President K Annamalai will release corruption charges against DMK Ministers on Friday. Someone must have influenced Krishna Prabha with an intention of tarnishing the party's name. If someone needs any clarification on this issue they can contact us, he added.

MADURAI: BJP Economic wing former state secretary Krishna Prabhu was expelled from the party on Thursday for allegedly involving in activities against the party's interests. BJP district president Maha. Suseendran, in his statement said Krishna Prabhu has been involved in activities, which are against the party's interests. The police registered a case against him on January 6, 2023, following which he was relieved from all his responsibilities attached to the party, he added. He further stated that, BJP State President K Annamalai will release corruption charges against DMK Ministers on Friday. Someone must have influenced Krishna Prabha with an intention of tarnishing the party's name. If someone needs any clarification on this issue they can contact us, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });