Gutka ban: SC adjourns plea challenging Madras HC order 

During a short hearing , the court observed that regulations should be enforced. 

Published: 14th April 2023 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purpose only. (File Photo| PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has adjourned to Tuesday, a plea challenging Madras HC’s order of quashing Tamil Nadu government’s 2018 decision to prohibit the sale, manufacture and transport of gutkha and other tobacco-based products.

During a short hearing , the court observed that regulations should be enforced. It is the state’s case that orders of the Food Safety Commissioner banning the sale, storage, manufacture, etc. of gutkha and other tobacco products are backed by Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011.  

In the plea filed by the state government, a bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna had earlier issued notice to the Food Safety Commissioner, and some tobacco traders. The notification set aside by the High Court was issued by the Commissioner in 2018. 

