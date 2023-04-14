Home States Tamil Nadu

K Annamalai's monthly expense is Rs 7-8 lakh; says he manages with help from party, friends

Annamalai would launch his state-wide pada yatra - 'En Mann; En Makkal' from the first or second week of June with an aim to eliminate corruption. 

Published: 14th April 2023 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai addresses the media accusing DMK ministers of corruption at the BJP headquarters in T Nagar on April 14, 2023. ( Photo | EPS/ Sri Loganathan V)

Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai addresses the media accusing DMK ministers of corruption at the BJP headquarters in T Nagar on April 14, 2023. ( Photo | EPS/ Sri Loganathan V)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday said he has been depending on his party and friends to manage the routine expenses like fuel for his car, house rent, salary to his personal assistants, etc, and that he is launching his state-wide pada yatra - 'En Mann; En Makkal' from the first or second week of June with an aim to eliminate corruption. 

Addressing reporters at BJP headquarters here, Annamalai said, "As a politician, I need `7 lakh to `8 lakh per month.  I can't manage these expenditures on my own. I am managing it with the help of friends and the party.  Three friends of mine are paying the salary of my three PAs.  Party is paying for diesel for my car. After 33 CRPF personnel came for my security, I moved to a bigger house and the rent for the building is being paid by another person. I am using my friend's car."

Annamalai also said he has been functioning as the head of the state unit of the BJP in an extraordinary situation." I have shifted from my native place to Chennai for this.  There are chances that I may have to go back to my native place. Only as long as I hold this responsibility can I be here," he added.    

"Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I will expose the corrupt activities of all parties which were in power so far. Because, when I say that I am opposing corruption, I have to oppose it totally. My fight cannot be partial since people will lose faith in us if we do so. If you say, I should not do so, go to Delhi if you have the guts and change Annamalai (from the present post). 

As long as Annamalai is here, he will fight against corruption and he will not think about anything else. I do this because it is the politics Narendra Modi wishes to practice. It is not my wish," Annamalai said, indicating that he is firm in his view that the party should go it alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai pada yatra
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp