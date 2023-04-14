Labour Minister passes bill to ensure water, loos in shops, factories in TN Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Labour Minister CV Ganesan on Thursday introduced a Bill which mandates all employers to provide drinking water, restrooms, lunch rooms, and first-aid facilities to employees.

CPM MLA VP Nagai Mali proposed a correction in the bill to provide separate toilets for men and women. The union ministry of labour and employment has approved a Model Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2016 regulating employment and conditions of service of workers employed in shops and establishments and has requested state governments to modify the State Shops and Establishment Act, either by adopting the Model Bill or by amending the provisions of the existing Act. The state has decided to adopt provisions of the Model Bill and to amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 for the purpose.

