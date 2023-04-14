MGNREGA worker suicide:Maitanpatti panchyat secretary suspended in TN 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar has suspended Maitanpatti panchyat Secretary in connection with MGNREGA workmate (supervisor) G Nagalakshmi’s suicide on Wednesday.

G Nagalakshmi (31), who worked as workmate under MGNREGA, died by suicide after leaving a note. In the letter, she had alleged ward members Veerakumar, panchayat deputy secretary Balamurugan and clerk Muthu were the reasons for her death. Nagalakshmi’s husband Ganesan submitted a letter to the district collector on Thursday stating that the three people verbally abused his wife many times and made her leave the job.

Ganesan further said he is facing difficulties to look after their five girl children alone. Speaking to TNIE, Additional Collector Saravanan said the preliminary report has been submitted to the district collector.

Addressing media, Dr S Aneesh sekhar said measures have been taken to adopt Nagalakshmi’s five children through the Children Welfare Board.

MADURAI: Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar has suspended Maitanpatti panchyat Secretary in connection with MGNREGA workmate (supervisor) G Nagalakshmi’s suicide on Wednesday. G Nagalakshmi (31), who worked as workmate under MGNREGA, died by suicide after leaving a note. In the letter, she had alleged ward members Veerakumar, panchayat deputy secretary Balamurugan and clerk Muthu were the reasons for her death. Nagalakshmi’s husband Ganesan submitted a letter to the district collector on Thursday stating that the three people verbally abused his wife many times and made her leave the job. Ganesan further said he is facing difficulties to look after their five girl children alone. Speaking to TNIE, Additional Collector Saravanan said the preliminary report has been submitted to the district collector. Addressing media, Dr S Aneesh sekhar said measures have been taken to adopt Nagalakshmi’s five children through the Children Welfare Board. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });