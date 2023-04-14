Relief to workers for working overtime in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Disposing of a petition filed by Kudankulam Nuclear Power Employees Union seeking overtime wages and compensatory off for working on April 14, 2018, which was declared a holiday on account of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Madurai Bench recently ruled that ‘round-the-clock shift workers’ would be entitled to the double benefit as it was the second Saturday of the month.

Noting that April 14, 2018 was a second Saturday, the judge cited Section 5(2)(b) of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Establishments Act, 1958 and said, “Where a holiday falls on an already declared holiday, the employee will not be entitled to claim double benefit. However, the second Saturday is a working day for ‘round-the-clock shift workers’ and therefore they can claim the double benefit.”

