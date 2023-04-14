Home States Tamil Nadu

Relief to workers for working overtime in TN

Noting that April 14, 2018 was a second Saturday, the judge cited Section 5(2)(b) of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Establishments Act, 1958 and said,

Published: 14th April 2023 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

A view of the KKNPP. (File Photo, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Disposing of a petition filed by Kudankulam Nuclear Power Employees Union seeking overtime wages and compensatory off for working on April 14, 2018, which was declared a holiday on account of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Madurai Bench recently ruled that ‘round-the-clock shift workers’ would be entitled to the double benefit as it was the second Saturday of the month.

Noting that April 14, 2018 was a second Saturday, the judge cited Section 5(2)(b) of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Establishments Act, 1958 and said, “Where a holiday falls on an already declared holiday, the employee will not be entitled to claim double benefit. However, the second Saturday is a working day for ‘round-the-clock shift workers’ and therefore they can claim the double benefit.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
overtime Kudankulam Nuclear Power Employees Union
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp