Tangedco generates record 6,000 MU hydropower in 2022-23

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has crossed a new milestone by generating a staggering 6,174.08 million units (MU) of hydropower in the previous financial year (2022-23), exceeding the target set by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). This marks the highest quantity of power generated in the last 10 years.

Hydropower contributes 7 to 9% of the total power generation during the non-monsoon period and 15% during the monsoon period in the state. According to the state-owned power utility’s data, CEA had set an annual target of 3,193 MU for the previous financial year. The Mettur Tunnel powerhouse played a significant role in achieving the feat, generating 797.05 MUs of power, the highest among other hydro plants.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior Tangedco official attributed the achievement to the plant availability factor (82.71%) and adequate water availability in major dams. He also highlighted the importance of periodical preventive maintenance, which ensured maximum machine availability in all 47 hydropower plants.

Heavy rain in the Western Ghats and constant inflow from reservoirs in Karnataka have led to dams in western Tamil Nadu reaching full capacity. This has enabled Tangedco to produce hydropower round the clock. Earlier, hydropower was produced only early in the morning and between 6pm and 10 pm.

With a total installed capacity of 2,321.90 MW, hydropower units in the Nilgiris play a significant role in power generation across the state. The hydropower stations in the Nilgiris alone have a generation capacity of 833 MW. The Kundah power units in the Nilgiris, with an installed capacity of 540 MW, now produce around 200 MW during peak hours.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has crossed a new milestone by generating a staggering 6,174.08 million units (MU) of hydropower in the previous financial year (2022-23), exceeding the target set by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). This marks the highest quantity of power generated in the last 10 years. Hydropower contributes 7 to 9% of the total power generation during the non-monsoon period and 15% during the monsoon period in the state. According to the state-owned power utility’s data, CEA had set an annual target of 3,193 MU for the previous financial year. The Mettur Tunnel powerhouse played a significant role in achieving the feat, generating 797.05 MUs of power, the highest among other hydro plants. Speaking to TNIE, a senior Tangedco official attributed the achievement to the plant availability factor (82.71%) and adequate water availability in major dams. He also highlighted the importance of periodical preventive maintenance, which ensured maximum machine availability in all 47 hydropower plants.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Heavy rain in the Western Ghats and constant inflow from reservoirs in Karnataka have led to dams in western Tamil Nadu reaching full capacity. This has enabled Tangedco to produce hydropower round the clock. Earlier, hydropower was produced only early in the morning and between 6pm and 10 pm. With a total installed capacity of 2,321.90 MW, hydropower units in the Nilgiris play a significant role in power generation across the state. The hydropower stations in the Nilgiris alone have a generation capacity of 833 MW. The Kundah power units in the Nilgiris, with an installed capacity of 540 MW, now produce around 200 MW during peak hours.