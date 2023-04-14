TN Backward Classes Welfare Minister makes announcements for khadi, village industries
Minister for Backward Classes Welfare RS Raja Kannappan made a slew of announcements in his Khadi and Village Industries portfolio.
Published: 14th April 2023 02:36 AM | Last Updated: 14th April 2023 02:36 AM
- The Kuralagam building at Esplanade Chennai, will be demolished and reconstructed with modern amenities and ample parking space at a cost of Rs 100 crore.
- A new honey processing centre will be established at Khadi complex in Tiruppur for testing and packing the hill honey at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.
- To provide modern tools to tribals for their livelihood, a total of 100 modern electric wheels will be provided free of cost to the Kotha tribals making pottery items at Kokkal, Tiruchikadi, Kilkothagiri, Pudukothagiri and Kollimalai at Rs 25 lakh
- A new work shed measuring 600 Sq.ft will be constructed at Sengottai in Tenkasi district for the benefit of Sengottai Pottery Industrial Co-operative Society members at Rs 14 lakh.
- A palm product plaza will be constructed adjacent to the Ramnad - Thoothukudi National Highway at Rs 5 crore.
- Three Khadi crafts showrooms at R.S Puram, Coimbatore Main and Dindigul will be renovated at Rs 23 lakh.
- Installation of an automatic soap-making machine at Kandanur Soap Unit in Sivagangai District at Rs 15 lakh.