TN Backward Classes Welfare Minister makes announcements for khadi, village industries

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare RS Raja Kannappan made a slew of announcements in his Khadi and Village Industries portfolio.

Khadi mill, image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare RS Raja Kannappan made a slew of announcements in his Khadi and Village Industries portfolio. Some of the notable announcements are

  • The Kuralagam building at Esplanade Chennai, will be demolished and reconstructed with modern amenities and ample parking space at a cost of Rs 100 crore.
  • A new honey processing centre will be established at Khadi complex in Tiruppur for testing and packing the hill honey at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.
  • To provide modern tools to tribals for their livelihood, a total of 100 modern electric wheels will be provided free of cost to the Kotha tribals making pottery items at  Kokkal, Tiruchikadi, Kilkothagiri, Pudukothagiri and Kollimalai at Rs 25 lakh
  • A new work shed measuring 600 Sq.ft will be constructed at Sengottai in Tenkasi district for the benefit of Sengottai Pottery Industrial Co-operative Society members at Rs 14 lakh.
  • A palm product plaza will be constructed adjacent to the Ramnad - Thoothukudi National Highway at Rs 5 crore.
  • Three Khadi crafts showrooms at R.S Puram, Coimbatore Main and Dindigul will be renovated at Rs 23 lakh.
  • Installation of an automatic soap-making machine at Kandanur Soap Unit in Sivagangai District at Rs 15 lakh.
