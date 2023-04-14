Trade union hits out at TNSTC for serving memos without reasons

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Transport trade unions in the district have condemned TNSTC Nagercoil Region for serving memos to the staff allegedly without proper reasons. Recently, a memo was served to a driver for putting towels on the driver's seat, which ignited the opposition.



C Suresh Kumar, General Secretary of CITU Tamil Nadu Government Transport Workers Union-Nagercoil Region, told TNIE that drivers and conductors face many health issues. "Drivers normally place towels on the seat due to extreme heat. The towel provides them relief from the heat," he said.



Tamil Nadu Government Transports Workers Anna Trade Union Secretary (Nagercoil-Region) S Vijayakumar alleged a higher official was functioning against the workers. "Memos were served against drivers and conductors for mere reasons such as growing beard and wearing full sleeve shirts. Serving memos without valid reasons would affect the staff's increment," he added.



When TNIE contacted a senior TNSTC official, they said there was no rule prohibiting drivers from placing towels on their seats. "A checking inspector had served the memo to the driver on the spot. The memos would come to our notice only after a week. Seeing the served memo on social media, we took action against the checking inspector," said the official, adding that if the memos served violated rules, action would be taken accordingly.

