Waste transfer bureau to empower ragpickers in Tamil Nadu

Published: 14th April 2023 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Conservency workers clearing garbage at Saidapet | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government announced in the Assembly that a Waste Transfer Bureau will be set-up at a cost of Rs 3 crore for exchange of waste between waste generators and users. 

It will be an online platform that will help the waste management system to visualise and market the amount of segregated waste, including hazardous waste, plastic waste, electronic waste, battery waste and tyre waste, available in industries.

The facility will help industries to implement Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), encourage segregation of waste at source and lead to startups in the field of waste management, said Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment and Climate Change. 

M Jayanthi, Chairman, TNPCB, told TNIE someone’s waste can be a wealth for others. “For instance, there is a large private unit in Oragadam, which recovers gold, silver, copper from e-waste. Cement can absorb certain varieties of wastes. We will catalog all such waster generators and potential buyers (industries) who can connect using Waste Transfer Bureau. In the near future with EVs catching-up, there will be lot of battery waste and States should be ready to dispose it scientifically.”

Meanwhile, a decision was also taken to bring ragpickers into the mainstream to promote circular economy. Ragpickers in Chennai will be surveyed and trained to improve their skills. “These exercises will increase waste collection and promote circular economy. In addition to that, their socio-economic status will also improve. The project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1 crore.”

