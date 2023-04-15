Home States Tamil Nadu

British-era Kallar bridge in Tamil Nadu to turn into monument

The highways department reasoned that it was razed to facilitate building a two-lane modern structure.

Published: 15th April 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Odanthurai Panchayat will turn an unused British-era suspension bridge on  Coonoor Road near Mettupalayam, which has turned 100. According to sources, the 20-metre, pillar-less steel bridge, called as Thooripalam and Kallar Bridge, was built on the Kallar River in 1924 -1925. It is a significant structure connecting Mettupalayam with Coonoor and Udhagamandalam.

Before building the suspension bridge, the British had built a masonry bridge in 1894 to cross the river. The single-lane masonry bridge was razed by the highways department in 2015 as it got damaged. Environmental activists slammed the decision and said the structure should have been preserved.

The highways department reasoned that it was razed to facilitate building a two-lane modern structure.

After the concrete bridge was constructed, in 2016, traffic on the suspension bridge was stopped. However, tourists visit the bridge for its heritage value. 

R Thangavelu, president of Odanthurai Panchayat said, “Following demands from various quarters, we have decided to make it a monument. It is our responsibility to preserve the structure.

We have started painting and other works on the bridge. We have sent a request to the state government through the district administration to announce it as a heritage bridge. Also, a half acre of panchayat land is available near the bridge.

We have decided to convert it into a park to attract tourists. Through the plan, the panchayat could get revenue from it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kallar bridge Coonoor
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp