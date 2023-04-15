TN Caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, also murders mother who came in the way

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 55-year-old man murdered his son for marrying a Dalit girl near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district on Saturday. He also murdered his mother, who ran to the rescue of her grandson, in a fit of rage.

The accused has been identified as P Dhandapani. He works in a hosiery unit in Tiruppur. His 25-year-old son Subash also works there.

Police sources said that Subash fell in love with Anusha, a 24-year-old Dalit woman and a co-worker, hailing from Ariyalur. They married during the last week of March. The couple set up their home in Tirupattur after the wedding.

Dhandapani was opposed to his son marrying a Dalit woman.

He returned to his village, Arunapathy in Krishnagiri district last week, where his mother Kannammal lives. He convinced his mother to invite the young couple to the village to have a discussion and arrive at a compromise. But he had other things on his mind.

Uthangarai Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amala Advin told The New Indian Express that Subash came to the village on Friday last week along with his wife to meet his grandmother. His grandmother, apparently, supported Subash.

However, things took a tragic turn in the wee hours of Saturday when Dhandapani went berserk. He attacked his son with a sickle. He also attacked his mother, who tried to save her grandson upon hearing him scream. He also attacked his daughter-law. The bride however managed to escape with injuries.

Meanwhile, neighbours rushed Subash, his wife and his grandmother to the government hospital in Uthangarai where Subash and Kannammal were declared brought dead by the doctors. The condition of Subash's wife is stated to be stable.

Police have registered a case against Dhandapani and were on the lookout for him.

This is the second suspected 'honour killing' reported in the Krishnagiri district in recent times. Last month, a caste Hindu man murdered his son-in-law, who also belonged to the same caste.

