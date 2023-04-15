Chithirai festival preparations commence in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With just a few days left for the Chithirai festival, authorities from the temple and the local body have conducted inspections for commencing preparation works at the venue in Madurai. The festival will be unveiled with a flag-hoisting ceremony at Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on April 23.

On Thursday, Madurai mayor V Indirani Ponvasanth along with city corporation commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon inspected the Vaigai river area, where the Alagar deity would enter, and the Thenur Mandabam in the river.



After inspecting the river portion on Friday, the deputy commissioner of Arulmigu Kallalagar Temple Ramasamy said, "Due to heavy flow in the river, the platform where Alagar deity would be placed is facing erosion issues. So, we are taking measures to prepare a sand platform and install a staircase in the VIP area. Steps will also be taken to ensure sewage does not seep into the event venue. Painting work at the mandapams has already begun, and preparations in the Vaigai area would commence in the coming days."

