Chithirai festival preparations commence in Madurai

After inspecting the river portion on Friday, the deputy commissioner of Arulmigu Kallalagar Temple Ramasamy said, "Due to heavy flow in the river, the platform where Alagar deity would be placed is facing erosion issues. So, we are taking measures to prepare a sand platform and install a staircase in the VIP area. Steps will also be taken to ensure sewage does not seep into the event venue. Painting work at the mandapams has already begun, and preparations in the Vaigai area would commence in the coming days."
