Home States Tamil Nadu

Chithirai festival preparations commence in Madurai

The festival will be unveiled with a flag-hoisting ceremony at Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on April 23.

Published: 15th April 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Youth in a jubilant mood during the Chithirai Festival on Saturday | k k sundar

By Express News Service
MADURAI: With just a few days left for the Chithirai festival, authorities from the temple and the local body have conducted inspections for commencing preparation works at the venue in Madurai. The festival will be unveiled with a flag-hoisting ceremony at Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on April 23.
On Thursday, Madurai mayor V Indirani Ponvasanth along with city corporation commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon inspected the Vaigai river area, where the Alagar deity would enter, and the Thenur Mandabam in the river.

After inspecting the river portion on Friday, the deputy commissioner of Arulmigu Kallalagar Temple Ramasamy said, "Due to heavy flow in the river, the platform where Alagar deity would be placed is facing erosion issues. So, we are taking measures to prepare a sand platform and install a staircase in the VIP area. Steps will also be taken to ensure sewage does not seep into the event venue. Painting work at the mandapams has already begun, and preparations in the Vaigai area would commence in the coming days."
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chithirai Madurai
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp