Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corporation to directly hire staff for animal birth control centres

The survey revealed there are over 1.11 lakh stray dogs across the city, of which only a mere 10.4% of them have been sterilised.

Published: 15th April 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In view of the rising stray dog menace across the city, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to set up two new ABC (Animal Birth Control) centres in the North and South zones of the city. The civic body is also checking the feasibility to appoint the staff & doctors directly and run the centres on their own due to the shortage of volunteers.

CCMC in collaboration with ‘Dogs of Coimbatore’, an initiative of Vajra Foundation- an NGO based in Coimbatore, conducted the stray dog census using digital methods in all 100 wards of the five zones in the city for several months. The census report was submitted to CCMC Commissioner M Prathap a couple of months ago.

The survey revealed there are over 1.11 lakh stray dogs across the city, of which only a mere 10.4% of them have been sterilised. Also, the study found that the North and South zones were poor performers in the sterilisation works due to the lack of an ABC centre.

In this situation, the civic body has decided to establish two new ABC centres in the city. As there are three centres already functioning at the central, west and east zones, the new centres will be set up in the North & South zones at the cost of Rs 50 lakh. Through the neutering centres, around 5,000 stray dogs will be sterilized during this financial year.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said They have been shortlisted a location each at Chinnavedampatti in the North zone and Vellalore in the South zone have been shortlisted for the centres now and the final call will be made later.

“We have been on the lookout for volunteers and NGOs who can take up the sterilisation works in the centres. As we are now providing Rs 700 for sterilising a dog against the NGO’s demand of Rs 1,300, not many are willing to take up the work. So, along with our VOC zoo director and city health officer, we are checking the feasibility to appoint staff and doctors for the centres and operate them directly on our own. We shall discuss and take the final call soon,” she added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore animal birth control centres
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp