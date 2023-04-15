Coimbatore Corporation to directly hire staff for animal birth control centres

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In view of the rising stray dog menace across the city, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to set up two new ABC (Animal Birth Control) centres in the North and South zones of the city. The civic body is also checking the feasibility to appoint the staff & doctors directly and run the centres on their own due to the shortage of volunteers.

CCMC in collaboration with ‘Dogs of Coimbatore’, an initiative of Vajra Foundation- an NGO based in Coimbatore, conducted the stray dog census using digital methods in all 100 wards of the five zones in the city for several months. The census report was submitted to CCMC Commissioner M Prathap a couple of months ago.

The survey revealed there are over 1.11 lakh stray dogs across the city, of which only a mere 10.4% of them have been sterilised. Also, the study found that the North and South zones were poor performers in the sterilisation works due to the lack of an ABC centre.

In this situation, the civic body has decided to establish two new ABC centres in the city. As there are three centres already functioning at the central, west and east zones, the new centres will be set up in the North & South zones at the cost of Rs 50 lakh. Through the neutering centres, around 5,000 stray dogs will be sterilized during this financial year.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said They have been shortlisted a location each at Chinnavedampatti in the North zone and Vellalore in the South zone have been shortlisted for the centres now and the final call will be made later.

“We have been on the lookout for volunteers and NGOs who can take up the sterilisation works in the centres. As we are now providing Rs 700 for sterilising a dog against the NGO’s demand of Rs 1,300, not many are willing to take up the work. So, along with our VOC zoo director and city health officer, we are checking the feasibility to appoint staff and doctors for the centres and operate them directly on our own. We shall discuss and take the final call soon,” she added.

COIMBATORE: In view of the rising stray dog menace across the city, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to set up two new ABC (Animal Birth Control) centres in the North and South zones of the city. The civic body is also checking the feasibility to appoint the staff & doctors directly and run the centres on their own due to the shortage of volunteers. CCMC in collaboration with ‘Dogs of Coimbatore’, an initiative of Vajra Foundation- an NGO based in Coimbatore, conducted the stray dog census using digital methods in all 100 wards of the five zones in the city for several months. The census report was submitted to CCMC Commissioner M Prathap a couple of months ago. The survey revealed there are over 1.11 lakh stray dogs across the city, of which only a mere 10.4% of them have been sterilised. Also, the study found that the North and South zones were poor performers in the sterilisation works due to the lack of an ABC centre.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In this situation, the civic body has decided to establish two new ABC centres in the city. As there are three centres already functioning at the central, west and east zones, the new centres will be set up in the North & South zones at the cost of Rs 50 lakh. Through the neutering centres, around 5,000 stray dogs will be sterilized during this financial year. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said They have been shortlisted a location each at Chinnavedampatti in the North zone and Vellalore in the South zone have been shortlisted for the centres now and the final call will be made later. “We have been on the lookout for volunteers and NGOs who can take up the sterilisation works in the centres. As we are now providing Rs 700 for sterilising a dog against the NGO’s demand of Rs 1,300, not many are willing to take up the work. So, along with our VOC zoo director and city health officer, we are checking the feasibility to appoint staff and doctors for the centres and operate them directly on our own. We shall discuss and take the final call soon,” she added.