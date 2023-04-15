Home States Tamil Nadu

Equality, social justice have power to save India: CM MK Stalin

Stating that the event stresses unity, Stalin said Quran talks most about qualities like modesty, compassion, love, helping others and charity.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Social justice, brotherhood and equality are the three ideologies that have the power to save India, said Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Iftaar party organised by DMK minority wing on Friday.

“We are seeing Dravidian principles spreading all over India now. Democratic forces that have these three ideologies should unite. This should not just be for election, but for the future,” he added.Stating that the event stresses unity, Stalin said Quran talks most about qualities like modesty, compassion, love, helping others and charity.

“Kalaignar is the one who announced a holiday for Milad-un-Nabi when DMK was in power. He also included Urdu-speaking Muslims in the backward community, started the minority welfare board, and introduced subsidies to maintain the assets of the Wakf board,” he said.

Even in this Assembly session, various announcements including providing 2,500 electric tailoring machines to minorities at Rs 1.6 crore, educational aid to children of members enrolled in Ulemas and Other Personnel Welfare Board and construction of two minorities hostels in Chennai and Coimbatore were made.

Best Transgender Award

Earlier, Stalin gave the Best Transgender Award for 2023 to P Aishwarya (37) of Vellore in recognition of her contribution to her community over the past two decades.

