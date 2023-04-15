Home States Tamil Nadu

I depend on my party, friends to manage expenses: TN BJP chief Annamalai

Annamalai also said he has been functioning as the head of the state BJP in an extraordinary situation.

Annamalai addressing the media during the release of DMK files at BJP headquarters in TNagar, Chennai, on Friday | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai said he has been depending on his party and friends to manage the routine expenses like fuel for his car, house rent, salary to his personal assistants, etc, and that he is launching his state-wide pada yatra - ‘En Mann; En Makkal’ from the first or second week of June with an aim to eliminate corruption.

Addressing reporters at BJP headquarters, Annamalai said, “As a politician, I need Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per month.  I am managing it with the help of friends and the party.  Three friends of mine are paying the salary of my three PAs.  Party is paying for diesel for my car. After 33 CRPF personnel came for my security, I moved to a bigger house and the rent for the building is being paid by another person. I am using my friend’s car.”

Annamalai also said he has been functioning as the head of the state BJP in an extraordinary situation. "I have shifted from my native to Chennai for this. Only as long as I hold this responsibility can I be here,” he added.    

“Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I will expose the corrupt activities of all parties which were in power so far. If you say, I should not do so, go to Delhi if you have the guts and change Annamalai (from the present post).  As long as Annamalai is here, he will fight against corruption. I do this because it is the politics Narendra Modi wishes to practice,” Annamalai said, indicating that he is firm in his view that the party should go it alone in LS polls.

