Madras High Court issues notice to TNPSC on plea to conduct Group II main exam again

Published: 15th April 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 08:00 AM

Published: 15th April 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in a petition filed to cancel the Group II services-main examination held on February 25 this year during the afternoon session and conduct a re-examination.

The petitioner, G Karuppiah of Virudhunagar, submitted that the Group-II examination, for 67 kinds of posts with a total vacancy of 5,413, was notified on February 23, 2022. After passing the preliminary examination conducted on May 21, Karuppiah appeared for the main examination (containing papers I and II) held this year in an exam centre in Madurai.

It is Karuppiah's allegation that there were some mistakes in the register number mentioned in the question booklet issued to the candidates for the main examination conducted in the morning session. Due to this, the examination started late and the candidates did not have sufficient time for a lunch break before sitting for the afternoon session, he claimed. As a result of this confusion, he was not given the mandatory 15-minute time before the exam to read the question paper, Karuppiah added.

He also alleged that while he had to hand over the answer paper in advance, some candidates were provided extra 30 minutes to complete the examination, adding that this could be proved with the help of the CCTV footage of the exam centre. He stated this is in violation of the examination rules. Further alleging that similar irregularities happened in other exam centres as well, he feared that this would affect the exam results and sought a direction for reexamination. Justice GR Swaminathan, who heard the plea, issued notice and adjourned the case to April 26.

Comments

