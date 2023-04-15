No state funeral for 'martyred' soldiers, kin stage protest in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

SALEM, THENI: The mortal remains of two soldiers from Tamil Nadu, who were among those killed in a shootout in the Bhatinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday, were laid to rest in their respective hometowns on Friday amid protests by their relatives and public as they were not given military or state funeral.

The mortal remains of R Kamalesh (24), second son of Ravi and Selvamani of Panankadu near Nangavalli in Salem, arrived at the Coimbatore airport on Friday morning where Army officers paid homage. The body was taken to his hometown in a government ambulance.

“Seeing that Kamalesh’s body was not brought in Army vehicle, relatives and villagers staged a picket on the Nangavalli main road,” police said.A protestor said, “Kamalesh died while serving in the Army. He should be buried with military honours. His body should be taken to the crematorium in an Army vehicle. On behalf of the state government, ministers, district collector and police officers should pay homage. One of his family members should be given a government job and financial assistance.”

Revenue and police officers, including superintendent of police R Sivakumar, negotiated with the protesters. Sivakumar told TNIE, “We heard the demands of the protestors and arranged an Army vehicle to take the body to the crematorium. We explained to them that Kamalesh’s falls under the category of physical assault, and that he was not martyred. The funeral procedures were followed by government and Army based on the category of death. There is no doubt it is a death to be respected. Financial assistance and such measures will be announced by the government after consideration of the circumstances.”

“Usually in such cases, the district collector and SP would receive communication through fax from the Army regarding funeral procedures and homage. This time we did not receive any communication,” he added.

After a three-hour protest. Kamalesh’s family, relatives and public paid homage. Military officers and ex-servicemen who were present paid their last respects. The body was buried in Masakkaliyur cemetery in the evening,” police sources added.

Similarly, in Theni, the mortal remains of J Yogeshkumar (23) was cremated at his native village Munantipatti. His family too staged a protest demanding why he was not given state honours. Police officers pacified them. Following that, his parents and family members cremated the body as per their community rituals. SP Dongare Pravin Umesh and other officials paid floral respects to the body.

