RTI activist arrested on charges of extortion in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An RTI activist, who is also a civil works contractor, was arrested for extorting village panchayat officials by threatening to expose alleged irregularities in their appointments and forging land documents by impersonating a Block Development Officer to get building plan approval.

According to sources, following complaints from local bodies, district collector Kranthikumar Pati directed the superintendent of police to initiate action against the suspect and his associates on March 30. Based on the investigation, police booked three cases and arrested him on Thursday night. The suspect was identified as T Raja (57) of Bharathi Nagar in Kovilpalayam.

According to police, village panchayat secretaries of Keeranatham, Kabulipalayam, Devarayapuram, Rasichettipalayam, Ramapattinam, Pethanaickenur, Palathurai, N Chandrapuram and Okkilipalayam lodged complaints with the collector alleging they were threatened by the suspect and his associates for keeping the information about the alleged irregularities in their appointments from being disclosed through Right to Information Act.

A few of them mentioned in their statements that they were threatened by the suspect even after receiving money from them. Compiling their statements, the District Collector Kranthikumar Pati sent a letter to the SP V Badrinarayanan. Also, he ordered an inquiry against the officials.

In another case, Mahalingapuram police in Pollachi booked Raja and his friend Muthukumarasamy on charges of forging land documents for building plan approval at Kittasurampalayam and allegedly threatening the panchayat administration. The complaint was lodged by panchayat president A Muthusamy.

Similarly, he was accused in another case registered by Kovilpalayam police for allegedly forging land documents in 2019 by impersonating as BDO. Using the signature and the seal of the BDO of SS Kulam Block he reportedly gave layout approval for 4.69-acre land in Kondayampalayam.

