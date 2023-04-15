Home States Tamil Nadu

Sagging EB lines replaced in Coimbatore, Nilgiris forests

Field staff of TANGEDCO distributed pamphlets explaining the disadvantages of electric fencing to the farm owners and that they are against the law.    

Published: 15th April 2023 07:28 AM

TANGEDCO, Electricity

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: To save wild animals from electrical accidents, TANGEDCO Coimbatore region with the help of the forest department carried out the works such as rectifying sagging electric lines and replacing damaged poles at vulnerable spots in forest areas of Coimbatore and Nilgiris.

As per the data shared by TANGEDCO, sagging electric lines were fixed in 283 locations, barbed wire fencing was made around 89 poles, 406 poles were inserted to reduce the span length,  71 eight-meter poles were replaced with the nine-metre poles,  110 numbers of damaged poles were replaced and 40 Distribution Transformer (DT) structures fenced near forest corridor at Sirumugai, Irumborai, Madavarayapuram, Thondamuthur, Govanur, Palamalai, Ettimadai, Madukkarai, Anaimalai, Valaparai in Coimbatore and Gudalur, Pandalur, etc in Nilgiris.

A Ranganathan, the assistant engineer at the Kalikanaickenpalayam section office, told TNIE, “The work started two weeks ago. We found 44 vulnerable spots in our limit. We have completed the works such as the provision of the barbed wires at 21 poles, insertion of 30 new poles, heightening of 11 poles, etc, in our limit. Also, we have ensured there is no electric fencing in farmlands.”  Field staff of TANGEDCO distributed pamphlets explaining the disadvantages of electric fencing to the farm owners and that they are against the law.    

TANGEDCO Coimbatore region chief engineer RK Vinothan told TNIE, “Necessary steps are being taken to avoid accidents to wild animals. Vulnerable locations in the forest areas in two districts have been jointly inspected with the forest department to identify the illegal live fencing in farmlands.”

