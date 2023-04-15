Tangedco ranks 49 among 51 power utilities, Adani firm tops list

Home States Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Power under the union government of India has recently released its 11th annual integrated rating and ranking of power distribution utilities. According to the report, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is ranked 49th out of 51 utilities, receiving a grade of C- and scoring -0.9 out of 100.

The rating system assigns grades such as A+, A, B, B-, C, C- and D based on the performance of discoms.
A senior official told TNIE Tangedco has improved the gap between the Average Rate of Realisation (ARR) and Average Cost of Supply (ACS) from Rs 2.12 in the financial year 2021 to `1.79 in 2022, which has resulted in the best rating from the power ministry. The official further said efforts are being taken to reduce this gap even further in the coming years.

The ratings also reveal Tangedco’s billing efficiency is excellent and currently stands at 87.9%.To enhance billing and collection efficiency, the utility is making efforts to install smart metres and replace defective ones, ensure 100% assessment, disconnect defaulted services, control improper use of energy, and encourage online payment usage.

Another official said the power ministry has instructed Tangedco to address the auditor’s adverse opinion and to issue tariff and true-up orders within the given timeline. The state government has ordered steps to be taken to comply with these instructions.

