Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy city has 5,050 street vendors, finds out corporation survey

The enumeration exercise to regulate street vendors in the city kicked off in December last year.

Published: 15th April 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Street vendors at Mainguard gate in Tiruchy on Friday | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: There are a total of 5,050 street vendors in the city, the enumeration carried out by the corporation has found. Senior officials said that town planning authorities are assessing the report on the survey completed on March 31 before deciding on the next course of action. The enumeration exercise to regulate street vendors in the city kicked off in December last year.

“We are considering various options to prevent the mushrooming of vendors in some areas but we cannot reveal them at the moment as we want to arrive at such a decision after consulting them. We are trying our best to hold a meeting with the vendors this month itself. In that meeting, we would take steps to form the town vending committee (TVC). The committee would have vendor representatives," a senior official said.

Vendors, however, fear that the corporation would now restrict their presence in prime locations like NSB Road, Nandhi Kovil Street, Singarathoppu, Big Bazaar and other streets near Gandhi Market. Sources said that close to 40% of the city’s vendors are in these areas.

Lakshmi, a vendor at Big Bazaar Street, said, “We operate in streets near Gandhi Market as they are commercial hubs. If we are shifted to interior streets, our livelihood would take a hit.” When enquired, a town planning officer said, “We would have to stop vending in some streets. Such steps would, however, be taken without affecting the livelihood of vendors and our team would prepare plans accordingly. We would present it at the TVC."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Gandhi Market
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp