Tourists overcharged for coracle rides in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Tourists arriving at Hogenakkal complain that coracle operators are fleecing them and charging three times more than the rate fixed by the state government. The Panchayat has determined Rs 750 per head for coracle rides, but boatmen allegedly are charging anywhere between Rs 1,500 -Rs 3,000 per person depending on the crowd.

Hogenakkal is a famous tourist site in Dharmapuri and is visited by thousands of people on weekends. With summer vacations beginning, the number of tourists has increased. Coracle operations here are one of the most famous tourism activities in Hogenakkal. But tourists are being exploited to pay between Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 more.

Speaking to TNIE, K Selvaraj (28), a resident of Salem working in a private company told TNIE, "A group of eight friends arrived wanting to take a coracle ride. Like many others before us, we had paid Rs 750 per head and went to the allotted area. A boatman came up to us and demanded that we pay Rs 1500 more to take us in his coracle. We refused and they started arguing with us. The police or home guard who arrived at the spot did not help us but asked us to leave. They are in cahoots with the boatmen. The staff at the counter also did not seem to care. We felt cheated."

Another tourist, P Dharma from Hosur said, "The coracle operators told us that they would take us beyond the designated area for an extra fee. Initially, I thought it would charge maybe some hundred or two hundred. After a brief 15 minutes, the boatmen demanded Rs 1500. We were in the middle of the river and he demanded money. It's not like we had many options, we had to pay him on the spot. The experience was bad. We could do nothing and felt robbed."

A Prabhu, a coracle operator said, "Such incidents used to happen a few years ago. But it has stopped, there might be exaggeration regarding the incident. Most of the coracle operators are licensed boatmen and we follow the rules."

Another coracle operator, M Muniappan said, "During the seasons, some people may ask for tips. But not as much as Rs 1,000 or Rs 3000. This is bad for business and most coracle operators are aware that, if such matters do occur we will lose business. There may be some unlicensed coracle operators trying to ruin our trade."

When TNIE spoke to Block Development Office Jagadeeswaran regarding the incident, he said, "The coracle operations in Hogenakkal are run by a private body for a tender of Rs two crore. As the area does not fall under the control of the tourism department, the panchayat determines the prices of the coracle rides. right now it is at Rs 750 with Rs 90 for maintenance and Rs 60 for renting life jackets."

"Recently we received complaints that some coracle operators are charging over the marked prices. We have warned of severe action. In the upcoming week, we will conduct a meeting. If the issue still rises we will identify the culprits and cancel their licenses. Further action will be taken against the private tenderer, as per the rules any charges over the stipulated amount could lead to cancelling the agreements," he added.

