‘Troublesome’ Madurai temple elephant sent to Anamalai Tiger Reserve

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 15-year-old temple elephant from Madurai, Deivanai, has been shifted to Pollachi forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). The female elephant will be kept under quarantine for at least two months before moving her to Kozhikamuthi elephant camp.

The elephant, belonging to Subramaniya Swamy Thirukovil in Thirupparakundram, has a history of aggressive behaviour, such that, she even killed a mahout in 2019. Following this, the jumbo was shifted to MR Palayam Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Camp, where she attacked a caretaker. After a few months, the elephant was sent back to the temple, where again she tried to attack her caretaker.

As per the order passed by Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy, based on a request made by the temple authorities, the decision to shift the jumbo to Pollachi for a period of six to nine months was taken in November 2022. However, the forest department moved the elephant to ATR on Thursday after conducting a detailed assessment and medical tests. In the order, Reddy had also directed the field director of ATR to submit an assessment report after 10 months on the necessity for the continuation of maintenance of the elephant by forest department.

D Guruswamy, Madurai district forest officer, said the temple has paid Rs 10.50 lakh to the Anamalai Tiger Conservation Foundation towards the maintenance of Deivanai for one year. Topslip forest ranger Sunder Vel told TNIE that the elephant is currently housed at Sarkarpathy forests. “The temple mahout is with the elephant and two more mahouts have been deployed. Deivanai will be kept at least for a month or two in Sarkarpathy, before finalising the decision to send her to Kozhikamuthi camp,” he said.

CHENNAI: The 15-year-old temple elephant from Madurai, Deivanai, has been shifted to Pollachi forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). The female elephant will be kept under quarantine for at least two months before moving her to Kozhikamuthi elephant camp. The elephant, belonging to Subramaniya Swamy Thirukovil in Thirupparakundram, has a history of aggressive behaviour, such that, she even killed a mahout in 2019. Following this, the jumbo was shifted to MR Palayam Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Camp, where she attacked a caretaker. After a few months, the elephant was sent back to the temple, where again she tried to attack her caretaker. As per the order passed by Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy, based on a request made by the temple authorities, the decision to shift the jumbo to Pollachi for a period of six to nine months was taken in November 2022. However, the forest department moved the elephant to ATR on Thursday after conducting a detailed assessment and medical tests. In the order, Reddy had also directed the field director of ATR to submit an assessment report after 10 months on the necessity for the continuation of maintenance of the elephant by forest department.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); D Guruswamy, Madurai district forest officer, said the temple has paid Rs 10.50 lakh to the Anamalai Tiger Conservation Foundation towards the maintenance of Deivanai for one year. Topslip forest ranger Sunder Vel told TNIE that the elephant is currently housed at Sarkarpathy forests. “The temple mahout is with the elephant and two more mahouts have been deployed. Deivanai will be kept at least for a month or two in Sarkarpathy, before finalising the decision to send her to Kozhikamuthi camp,” he said.