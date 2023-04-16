Home States Tamil Nadu

CM MK Stalin releases book, says it’ll help in rewriting history

Minister for Tamil official language Thangam Thennarasu, health minister Ma Subramanian, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and chief secretary V Irai Anbu were present.

Chief Minister MK Stalin releasing the first copy of the Tamil translation of the book written by former IAS officer R Balakrishnan on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday released the Tamil translation of ‘Journey of a civilisation - Indus to Vaigai’ written by retired IAS officer R Balakrishnan. Speaking on the occasion, Stalin said, “Our Dravidian model government has been reiterating that the history of the Indian sub-continent should be rewritten from the landscape of Tamils. This book will assist in that effort, providing research points. Balakrishnan mentions a conversation between historian Vincent Smith and Tamil scholar Sundaram Pillai. Pillai tells Smith that instead of starting the history of India from the Indo-Gangetic plain, it should begin from the Vaigai. Responding, Smith tells Pillai said that data on early Dravidian social structures are yet to be researched. Now, we can do it and the book by Balakrishnan gives enough evidence for that,” Stalin said.

Referring to Balakrishnan’s love for Tamil and its literature since his student days, Stalin said the author had released his book ‘Sindhuveli Panpaatil Dravida Adithalam’ in 2016 and this book comes like a continuation.Minister for Tamil official language Thangam Thennarasu, health minister Ma Subramanian, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and chief secretary V Irai Anbu were present.

