Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest fire continues for fifth day at Nadhegoundenpudur village in Coimbatore

Meanwhile, based on the requests from the District administration staff from Sulur Airbase visited the fire-ravaged area.

Published: 16th April 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

forest fire

Representational Photo (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Despite relentless efforts, forest fire continued for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday at Nadhegoundenpudur village near Alandurai. According to sources, as many as over 150 forest department staff from five forest divisions along with the 75 local tribal people have been jointly involved in dousing off the fire at the rocky hill in Nadhegoundenpudur village. 

"While one group of people have been engaged in beating the fire and other groups of people have been clearing vegetation to prevent its spread. We would be able to control the fire on Sunday if it stops spreading. The fire-ravaged older portion was completely doused off and we are experiencing a fire at the new rocky terrain which is very steep and difficult to access," said a forest department official.

Meanwhile, based on the requests from the District administration staff from Sulur Airbase visited the fire-ravaged area. The authorities have requested to engage a chopper to water the area, as such a method will pay results at the earliest.

N Jayaraj District Forest Officer of Coimbatore said that if the fire is not controlled by Subday, Sulur Airbase help will be sought. He said that they have used a sprinkler and blower that were recently procured to douse off the fires on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadhegoundenpudur Coimbatore Forest fire
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp