IAF helicopter used to tackle forest fire in Coimbatore

The helicopter using a bambi bucket takes water from Malampuzha dam and sprays over the forest fire and smoke atop of the hill. 

Published: 16th April 2023 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An IAF helicopter from Air Force Station, Sulur has been engaged in controlling the forest fire, continuing for the sixth day on a hill at Perumalkovilpathy in Nadhegoundenpudur Village near Alandurai in Coimbatore forest division on Sunday morning. 

Based on requests from the Coimbatore district administration and Coimbatore forest division, Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed a helicopter on Sunday morning at 6.30 am as the field-level staff was unable to access the steep and rocky portion atop of the hill. 

The forest fire started on April 11 allegedly due to the scorching heat.Even after engaging more than 150 field-level staff and over 50 tribal people, the forest fire could not be controlled. 

This is the first time in the recent past that an IAF chopper is being used to tackle forest fire in Coimbatore forest division. 

The official said that the distance between Malampuzha dam and fire affected area is over 50 km. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati is overseeing the operation. The conservator of forest S Ramasubramaniam and DFO's of Erode and Coimbatore forest divisions are camping in the area. Moreover, Supriya Sahu Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forest Department is also expected to visit the area. 

The official claimed that there is no damage to the trees and wildlife is unaffected so far. 

