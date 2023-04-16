Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC imposes Rs 5 lakhs cost on college for admitting students without affiliation

The petitioner cannot claim ignorance of this particular clause, the judge criticised.

Published: 16th April 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently imposed Rs 5 lakh cost on an educational institution for admitting students despite the withdrawal of its affiliation. Justice CV Karthikeyan passed the order on a petition filed by Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Education seeking to grant a continuation of affiliation from 2021 to 2022 and to permit its students to undergo internship and write semester examinations.

According to the order, the affiliation of the institution was withdrawn due to certain defects in March 2021. Though the institution was once again granted recognition in the 2022-2023 academic year, the college had admitted 100 students in the year 2021 without any approval or affiliation, the judge noted.

He pointed out that as per Chapter 13 (Approval of Colleges) of the Rules and Regulations of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (to which the institution is affiliated to), affiliation cannot be granted with retrospective effect. The petitioner cannot claim ignorance of this particular clause, the judge criticised.

He further cited Section 17(4) of the National Council for Teacher Education Act, 1993, which states that if any degree is granted by a college, which had admitted students during the period when the college suffered from the withdrawal of recognition or affiliation, then such a degree or certificate cannot be treated as a valid qualification.

Despite being aware of this provision, the institution had admitted students and thus should suffer the consequences, the judge observed and dismissed the petition by imposing Rs 5 lakh cost, with a direction to the member secretary of Virudhunagar legal services authority to disburse the amount among the affected students.

However, considering the welfare of the students, the judge requested the National Council for Teacher Education and the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University to look into the possibility of transferring the affected students to other colleges and permitting them to write the semester examinations. The students could also seek any monetary compensation from the institution if they want, the judge added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras HC Arulmigu Kalasalingam College
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp