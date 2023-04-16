MGNREGA worker suicide: TN Minister P Moorthy assures action against officials

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Commercial Tax and Registration P Moorthy met the family members of the deceased MGNREGA worker, who died by suicide over alleged unjust treatment by panchayat officials. He assured action against the suspects in connection with the case.



According to sources, the deceased MGNREGA worker Nagalakshmi from Maittanpatti village in Madurai died by suicide following a dispute over unjust treatment with Maittanpatti Panchayat Vice Chairman Balamurugan, ward councillor Veerakumar and Muthu, a government official.



Upon seeking justice for her death and action against the officials, Nagalakshmi's family members refused to accept her body from the GRH and staged a demonstration with the members of the Marxist Communist Party. Meanwhile, the three officials were booked by the police and Muthu was suspended.



Following this, Minister P Moorthy met the bereaved family at the GRH on Saturday and promised to take action against them and assured necessary steps to take care of the five children of the deceased woman. The family members withdrew their protest and accepted the body from the hospital.

