Multi-purpose corporation office in each ward to cut down response time to civic issues in Tiruchy

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Denizens may no longer have to head to the corporation's main office or its zonal offices for seeking redressal of civic issues as the civic body's multi-purpose office planned in each ward is likely to be equipped to handle most complaints. Senior officials said that the multi-purpose office project announced in this year’s corporation budget would house the offices of the corporation engineer, sanitation team, revenue team (bill collector) and of ward councillor.

The planning team said the primary purpose of the Rs 16.25-crore project is to ensure the corporation's office is within walking distance for denizens staying at any location.

"These offices would ensure our team's presence in all the areas. Thus, if there is sewage line damage or any other civic issue, our workers can reach the spot in a short time. If there is a need for more workers, those from nearby multi-purpose offices can also reach there. We also hope that residents would find it more convenient," a senior town planning officer said.

On the multi-purpose office project, J Ramakrishnan, a resident of Thennur, said, “We hope that it would ensure the round-the-clock presence of workers in the offices. If they can ensure that it would be of great help to residents. It would also assure quick response to issues like sewage blockage and waterlogging during the rainy season. The corporation, however, has to clarify better where the offices would be coming up and whether they have land available in each ward for setting them up.”

To this, a senior corporation official explained, "We have already directed the engineers of each zone to identify the location for constructing our offices in each ward. We would also use the vacant space under bridges for constructing the offices. As the office doesn't require huge space, we are sure that we can easily identify locations in each ward for constructing them. We hope to complete the project this year itself."

