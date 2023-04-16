Home States Tamil Nadu

Security intensified in TN's Jedarpalayam after two more petrol bomb incidents

NAMAKKAL: Police have intensified security in Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district after two more petrol bombs were hurled at residences of farmers on Friday.

According to the police, Poongonthaiyan (50), a farmer from Jedarpalayam, was resting in the area when he heard a bottle shattering outside his door. He found that a petrol bomb had been hurled at his residence and fire had engulfed the floor, following which, he and his family extinguished it.

Similarly, two petrol bombs were hurled at the resident of Kulanthaivel (52) another farmer from the same village. The bottles didn't break and it didn't cause any damage.

Following complaints from both the farmers, Superintendent of Police C Kalaichelvan and DSP Kalaiarasan arrived at Karapalayam and conducted an investigation. Over 100 police personnel have been placed in key areas across Jedarpalayam and vehicles are being inspected. Police officials said, "An investigation is being conducted and action will be taken against the people responsible."

Earlier, incidents of petrol bombs being hurled at houses of jaggery unit owners in Puthupalayam near Jaderpalayam were reported last month, following the death of 28-year-old V Nithya on March 11 near a pond.

Nithya's family and locals alleged that she was killed by migrant workers from nearby jaggery units and refused to accept the body. Meanwhile, following orders of Superintendent of Police C Kalaichelvan, three special teams were formed and a 17-year-old boy was arrested for Nithya's murder. But residents of Jedarpalayam didn't accept it and accused the migrant labourers for the murder.

Following this, petrol bombs were hurled at the houses of two jaggery unit owners in Puthupalayam near Jaderpalayam for allegedly employing migrant workers on March 21 and 10 cottages and three tractors were unit owners were burnt by miscreants on March 21 and other incidents of petrol bombs being hurled at houses of jaggery unit owners were reported.

Later, six people, namely Dhanasekaran (28), Tamilarasan (26), Suthan (25), Prabhu (37), Sanmu Kasundaram (43) and Prakash (29) from Karaipalayam area, were arrested on charges of hurling the bombs.

Following the incidents, a peace committee meeting was held under Namakkal Collector Shrey P Singh and a strict warning was issued.

